BJP forcing by-election for its political gains: Ponnam Prabhakar

Published: Updated On - 08:36 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

File Photo: Ponnam Prabhakar.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Senior Congress leader and former MP, Ponnam Prabhakar found fault with the BJP party for forcing by-election in assembly constituencies for its political gains.

Usually, by-election would be conducted in the constituencies if the constituencies were vacated due to the death of the sitting public representatives. However, BJP was deliberately creating a situation to conduct by-polls by encouraging the sitting MLAs to resign to their posts for its political gains, Prabhakar alleged while launching his padayatra from Gambhiraopet mandal headquarters on Tuesday.

Speaking about the eight years rule of the BJP government at the central, congress leader alleged that before elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of each and every Indian.

Instead of depositing money, the PM was looting money from the public by increasing the prices of diesel, petrol, cooking gas, and imposing GST even on essential commodities like milk and others.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Prabhakar had decided to embark upon the ambitious padayatra on the day of Quit India movement. A ten-day long yatra would cover 14 mandals and 70 villages in Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts of Karimnagar parliament constituency.

Prabhakar started the yatra by performing special prayers in Peddamma temple. Addressing the yatra, congress leader said that he has decided to take out padayatra to educate the people about the role of the Congress party and freedom fighters during the freedom struggle of the country.

It also aimed to educate that the country was developed on all fronts only because of reforms and innovative decisions taken by later Prime Ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.