BJP gave coal contract to Komatireddy sidelining Adani: Congress

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:43 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

According to claims by former Congress MP Madhu Yashki Goud here on Sunday, the deal was indeed quid pro quo.

Hyderabad: The BJP-led Centre, it appears, gave the Jharkhand Chandragupt open cast coal mining project (OCP) to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s Sushee Infra & Mining despite bigger names like Adani Enterprises being among the bidders, just to ensure that he joined the party.

According to claims by former Congress MP Madhu Yashki Goud here on Sunday, the deal was indeed quid pro quo. With Rajgopal Reddy not confirming whether he would join the BJP or not, it is said bidders like Adani were overlooked, tenders re-invited and the contract re-allotted to Sushee Infra, which was allegedly running in losses and despite being an inexperienced player in the sector.

The contract value of the project was about Rs.3,433 crore with the guaranteed returns being Rs.18,264 crore. Through the contract, Rajgopal Reddy’s firm was assured profits of a staggering 520 per cent, Goud told the media at a press conference in Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Sushee Infra, in which Rajagopal Reddy’s wife and family have 99 per cent shares, is alleged to have been given the contract flouting several norms.

Chandragupt OCP was about to be awarded to Adani but suspiciously a new tender was notified, Goud said, adding that the tender was re-invited after the beginning of Rajgopal Reddy’s inclination towards the BJP.

“Despite Sushee Infra being a loss making and disputed entity, the contract was awarded to favour Rajgopal Reddy. Rajgopal Reddy was making contrasting statements while negotiating with national and state BJP leadership, until the letter of acceptance (LOA) was issued to Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd. in December 2021,” he said.

“In March 2021, KRR (Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy) says BJP leaders are negotiating with him regarding Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll. In June 2021, BJP national vice president DK Aruna negotiated with KRR for 4 hours, and in December 2021, Central Coalfields Limited sends out LOA to Sushee,” Goud explained the chronology of events, adding that sensing delays in getting the final agreement, Rajgopal Reddy threatened BJP with statements that he might not join the party, and then got his final agreement in March, 2022.

After cutting his deal with the BJP leadership, Rajgopal Reddy implemented his devious exit plan, Goud said.

“First, in March this year, KRR says TPCC is making mistakes and that he will join another party that puts up a strong fight against KCR. In May, he stayed away from Rahul Gandhi’s Warangal public meeting. On July 23, he meets Amit Shah amid ED questioning Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. On July 27, Bandi Sanjay confirms that KRR is joining BJP,” Goud pointed out.

“We have been alleging this deal between Rajgopal Reddy and BJP from day one. Today, we have come out with evidence proving the deal,” the Congress leader said.