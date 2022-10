Sangareddy: Congress leader’s farmhouse raided, 13 gamblers held

27 October 22

The police seized Rs 13.50 lakh from them. The farmhouse is reportedly owned by Congress leader Raju Goud. Further details are awaited.

Sangareddy: Special Operation Team (SOT) police raided a farmhouse, reportedly owned by a Congress leader, in Kolluru in Ramachandrapuram Mandal and caught 13 gamblers while they were allegedly playing cards.

