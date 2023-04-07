BJP government increases Bt cotton seeds prices, farmers suffer severe blow

Telangana produces around 16 per cent of India’s cotton and around eight per cent of the total paddy produced in India, according to Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Telangana produces around 16 per cent of India’s cotton and around eight per cent of the total paddy produced in India, according to Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2023.

Hyderabad: Cotton farmers in Telangana suffered a severe blow with the union government drastically increasing Bt cotton seed price by Rs. 43 per packet. The maximum sale price of BG-I Bt cotton price is Rs. 635 for the 475 gram seed packet. Similarly, the BG-II cotton pack, which was Rs. 810 per packet is now increased to Rs.853 per packet.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has issued a notification to this effect on March 23, which is effective for the financial year 2023-24. The union government’s decision to jack up the cotton seed prices has left the cotton farmers fuming. As it is, the input costs have been increasing, especially on account of labour and fertilisers cost, the farmers will now have to bear additional cost due to the increased seeds prices.

In Telangana, majority of the farmers use BG-II cotton variety seeds and generally, two packets of seeds are utilized per acre. With the BG-II cotton price increased by Rs. 43 per pack, farmers will now have to spend an additional cost of Rs. 86 per acre only in terms of seed costs.

Considering the farmers average land holding capacity of 2.5 acres to three acres in the State, the Rs. 86 additional cost due to rising seed costs per acre, is very significant. It is not just farmers, the State government’s plans too would be affected due to the rise in cotton seeds prices. Under crop diversification, the State government had ambitious plans of promoting extensive cultivation of cotton along with paddy this vanakalam season.

Now, with the cotton seeds prices increased by Rs. 43 per pack, it would be more challenging for agriculture department officials to convince the farmers to take up more cotton cultivation. After paddy, cotton is the second major crop in Telangana. With the State government’s farmer-friendly policies and incentives, the impact can be directly seen in the growth of paddy and cotton cultivation. The cotton production has increased by 33 per cent from 18.85 lakh MT in 2015-16 to 25.08 lakh MTs in 2021-22.

Telangana produces around 16 per cent of India’s cotton and around eight per cent of the total paddy produced in India, according to Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2023.

As per the agriculture statistics 2020, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Telangana stands third in production of cotton in the country with an output of 5.80 million bales. Apart from production, Telangana is also the second leading State in terms of Labour Rate of Cotton paid to the workers. While, in Kerala the labour rate per hour is Rs. 117.88, in Telangana it is Rs. 98.36 per hour.

These details were shared in the Lok Sabha by union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jordash on Wednesday. In reply to a question by BRS MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, the minister said India was a net cotton exporter country wherein production is more than consumption.

– BG-II cotton price increased from Rs.810 per packet to Rs.853 per packet

– Generally, two seed packets are utilized per acre

– Seed cost alone increased by Rs.86 per acre for farmers, excluding labour and fertilisers cost

– Cotton is cultivated in about 46 lakh acres in Telangana

– Telangana is leading producer of cotton in South India and third largest producer in the country