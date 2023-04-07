Twitter war between BRS, BJP hots up

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:15 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: A Twitter war is on between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the State and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre with the BRS countering the false propaganda and baseless allegations of the saffron party over corruption and central funding to Telangana’s welfare and development programmes.

It all started on Thursday, when the BJP’s official Twitter handle @BJP4India posted an animation video alleging corruption in Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, GST collection and misuse of Central funds in Telangana.

The BJP’s tactics to mislead people had evoked sharp criticism and fact-based counters from Twitterati, with many questioning the scope for corruption in schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and Aasara pensions, which are Direct Benefit Transfer Schemes. Also, many reminded that the BJP Government‘s contribution in Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and other welfare programmes was a big zero.

Continuing this tirade, the BRS described BJP as “Brashtachari Jumla Party”. The BRS party’s official Twitter handle @BRSParty countered the baseless allegations and tweeted a series of posts, highlighting the blatant violation of norms and tailor-made policies to benefit the Adani Group.

Pointing out the Sri Lanka Government’s statement that pressure was exerted by the Union Government to allot a project to Adani Group, the BRS party slammed the BJP and said: “Your party and supreme leader’s tales of corruption has crossed shores!

BJP is giving new meaning to G2G deal, it said. “It is no longer called ‘Government to Government deal’, it is Gautam Adani to Gotabaya Rajapaksa deal.”

It was not just this. The ruling BRS party exposed the BJP’s “interests” to corporate giants over the welfare of common people.

“The supreme leader forced states to import Adani coal at a higher price when enough coal was available at a cheaper price on our Indian soil.

“Electricity prices skyrocketed.

Your party and supreme leader’s tales of corruption has crossed shores! BJP is giving new meaning to G2G deal. It is no longer called ‘Government to Government deal’, it is Gautam Adani to Gotabaya Rajapaksa deal. 2/5 pic.twitter.com/TeBof9qoV5 — BRS Party (@BRSparty) April 6, 2023