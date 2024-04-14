BJP harps on lack of development

A debutant in politics, the 49- year-old has been speaking about the alleged backwardness of women in the old city, lack of development, poverty and bogus votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 11:40 PM

Hyderabad: BJP LS candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha is targeting Owaisi alleging he failed in bringing development to the old city.

But BJP’s firebrand leader T Raja Singh has been staying away from the campaign and those close to him say he is busy with Sri Ramanavami celebrations.

However, this is said to be a fallout of the reported cold war between BJP State president G Kishan Reddy and Raja Singh. Whether this impacts Latha’s campaign is to be seen