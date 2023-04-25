BJP has done nothing for Telangana: Indrakaran Reddy

Minister Indrakaran Reddy takes party in a bike rally taken out in Nirmal on Tuesday.

Nirmal/Mancherial: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was obstructing the development of Telangana.

Speaking at the BRS constituency meeting at Nirmal here, the Minister narrated the progress achieved by Telangana in the last nine years. He flayed the BJP for hindering development of the State and asked the cadres of the BRS to create awareness on the developmental programmes and welfare schemes introduced by the State government among the public. He asked them to be prepared for ensuing polls to the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

The minister recalled that people of erstwhile Adilabad district faced hardships due to bad roads and lack of health care and education facilities. He stated that they were now able to overcome the challenges. He said people of Maharashtra were turning up in large numbers for public meetings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Government whip Balka Suman took part in the Chennur constituency meeting.