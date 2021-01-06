BJP indulging in destruction of State: Balka Suman

He said BJP leaders were spreading falsehood against the State government and were making baseless allegations against the Chief Minister.

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman came down heavily on BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a gathering after participating in the oath-taking ceremony of members of Mancherial Agriculture Market Committee here on Wednesday, Suman said the Centre was ignoring the agitation by farmers who have been protesting for the past 42 days in Delhi, braving chilly weather conditions. He said BJP leaders were spreading falsehood against the State government and were making baseless allegations against the Chief Minister.

Referring to Sanjay Kumar’s allegations, Suman stated some leaders, in fact, were enjoying positions because of Statehood for Telangana achieved by Chandraskhar Rao.

“Does Chandrasekhar Rao deserve this abuse after spearheading the movement for Statehood? What has Sanjay done for Karimnagar Parliament constituency and what was he doing when IIT was shifted to Raichur? he questioned. The legislator suggested the activists respond to remarks of leaders of the BJP. He challenged Sanjay to show a leader from the party on par with Chandrasekhar Rao. While TRS is constructing Telangana, BJP is indulging in the destruction of the newly created State. Let’s not take lightly the attempts of the party to degrade and defame Rao. Activists will teach a lesson to Sanjay, he added.

MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar said that activists of the TRS would cut the tongue of Bandi Sanjay for making remarks against the Chief Minister using filthy language. Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao flayed leaders of the BJP for rebuking Chandrasekhar Rao. None is accepting remarks of the leaders. We never indulged in such objectionable ways of speaking, he opined.

Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha dared leaders of the BJP to compare development witnessed by the state before 2014 and after 2014. There should be debate on what the Center has given to Telangana and how much the newly carved state achieved growth in the past six years. The party is trying to create communal tensions and dividing society using religions, he stated.

The Parliamentarian said that the government brought revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector despite no funds from the Union government. Many including economists and agriculture scientists were opposing new farm laws promulgated by the Centre recently. He cautioned that activists of TRS would thwart bids of the leaders to tarnish the image of Chandrasekhar Rao.

