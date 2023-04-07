BJP is Broker Jhumla paper leak party, says BRS

The recent SSC exam question paper leak, in which the BJP State president was prime accused, exposed the party’s desperation and conspiracies to win the next elections, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao said

Hyderabad: Describing the BJP as “Broker Jhumla Paperleak” party, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) said the saffron party was adopting unethical means to capture power in Telangana.

It also questioned the Congress in maintaining a strategic silence over the involvement of BJP leaders in the question paper leak case.

To derive political mileage, the BJP was putting the future of students at stake. The recent SSC exam question paper leak, in which the BJP State president was prime accused, exposed the party’s desperation and conspiracies to win the next elections, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao had gone to jail for the cause of separate Telangana.

But BJP State president Bandi Sanjay had gone to jail for being prime accused in the SSC exam question paper leak case, he reminded, asking “If Bandi Sanjay is innocent, why is he not presenting his mobile to the police?”

The BRS also came down heavily on the BJP-led union Government over the attempt to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited. Chennur MLABalka Suman sought an explanation from the Centre as to why the coal blocks were not being allotted to SCCL on nomination basis.

“If BJP government does not have any evil intentions to privatize SCCL, then it should allot the coal blocks directly to the company” demanded Suman, adding widespread protests would be staged on Saturday.