People will not believe false propaganda of Bandi, Revanth: Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Jagtial: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the people would not believe the false propaganda being spread by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Both Sanjay and Revanth Reddy were trying to mislead the people of the State through false propaganda against the BRS government. But the people would not believe their statements, Dayakar Rao said while participating in various developmental programmes in Paidipalli of Vengatur mandal on Monday.

Earlier, farmers used to face severe hardships for power and water. However, now, besides 24 hours of free power, parched lands were turned into green fields by completing irrigation projects apart from a number of welfare schemes that reached out to all sections of the society through the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Ministers Gangula Kamalar, Koppula Eashwar and others were present.