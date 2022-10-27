BJP is killing democracy, allege TRS leaders, effigy of Modi burnt in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:53 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

TRS cadres burnt an effigy of PM Narendra Modi in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Protests erupted in erstwhile Khammam district against BJP following the party’s attempt to lure TRS (BRS) MLAs into its fold by offering huge cash to them.

Following a call given by the TRS leadership for protests, an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was paraded by TRS cadres from Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s camp office in VDO’s Colony to Yellandu Circle here on Thursday.

Later, they burnt the effigy of Modi shouting slogans saying ‘Down with Modi’. Mayor P Neeraja, Agriculture Market Committee chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna, the party leaders Karnati Krishna and Kamartapu Murali said BJP was killing democracy in the country by luring MLAs with money.

They stated that BJP’s cheap political games would not yield any result in Telangana. The party leaders and cadres have total faith in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership and they cannot be bought with money.

Chandrashekhar Rao was the only one leader in the country who was questioning the corrupt politics of Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Hence they launched a conspiracy to destabilise the Telangana government, the leaders alleged.

The BJP leaders feared that if the Chief Minister entered into national politics, their party’s popularity among people across the country would be damaged. The elected governments of Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka were illegally overthrown by BJP and that party has plotted to do the same in Telangana, said Neeraja.

PM Modi and his party leaders were mocking democracy by trying to buy the TRS MLAs with the ill-gotten money There was evidence that each MLA was lured by the promise of 100 crore contracts.

But the TRS MLAs would not be sold out like Congress MLA K Raj Gopal Reddy, who sold himself to BJP for Rs 18, 000 crore contract. There were no leaders like Raj Gopal Reddy and Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra in TRS , the leaders stated. Similar protests were staged in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur, Sathupalli, Wyra, Madhira and others places.