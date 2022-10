Man hacks brother to death in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:13 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Representational Image

Khammam: A man was hacked to death, allegedly by his brother, at Rebbavaram village of Wyra mandal in the district on Monday.

The accused, Sadham Krishna, allegedly hacked his brother S Naresh to death with a sharp weapon as the latter reportedly had an illicit relationship with Krishna’s wife. The local police took the accused into custody, booked a case against him and launched an investigation into the incident.

Also Read Medical PG student dies in road accident in Karimnagar