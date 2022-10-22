Khammam: Two arrested, jewellery worth Rs 4.75 lakh recovered

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier speaking to the media in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: The One Town and CCS police arrested two persons in separate cases and recovered gold jewellery worth about Rs 4.75 lakh from them.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said a painter, Kalepongu Naveen of Pedda Venkatagiri village of Khammam Rural mandal, who was an accused in a chain snatching case was nabbed at the old bus stand area during vehicle inspections. Naveen had recently stolen a gold chain from an elderly lady after breaking into her house in Kaman Bazaar when she was asleep. A gold chain weighing 3.32 tolas and worth Rs 1.20 lakh was recovered from him.

The second accused, Sheikh Rafi alias Noor Mohammed of Mallannapalem village in Mudigonda mandal in the district, who was on the run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after committing a series of thefts, was nabbed at Karepalli crossroads by the CCS police.

An auto driver, Rafi confessed to police that he had committed five thefts in both the Telugu States recently. A gold chain worth Rs 3.70 lakh and weighing 8.13 tolas was recovered along with silver ornaments from him, Warrier said.

Rafi while undergoing imprisonment in Khammam sub-jail in the past had met the sub-jail’s head constable Niranjan there. They both went to Kadapa and committed some thefts there, after which they were caught by the police and went to Kadapa Jail together. Rafi was accused in about 90 theft cases in Andhra Pradesh as well as in Hyderabad, Khammam and surrounding areas. The PD Act was invoked against him in Khammam Khanapuram Haveli police station in the past, the CP informed.

ACP CCS, T Ravi, Rural ACP, Baswa Reddy, CCS CI, N Mallaiah Swamy, Khammam one town SHO P Naveen and Karepalli SI were appreciated by the CP for nabbing the accused.