BJP is known for creating unrest: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with locals during his visit to Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been resorting to vicious politics and dividing the society on communal lines, said IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Addressing the Pattana Pragathi meeting here on Saturday, the Minister said the TRS leadership believes in communal harmony and works for the development and welfare of the people, unlike other parties which draw mileage from caste and religion-based politics.

“Because of religious intolerance promoted by the BJP, India has now become a subject of debate across the world. No god or religious scriptures advocate people to fight with each other,” Rama Rao said. The TRS working president asked the BJP leadership to come forward to build a peaceful, prosperous and developed society but not cause chaos for selfish political needs.

“One should contemplate why nearly 25 crore Muslims in India were protesting like never before. Creating differences among people for the sake of selfish political needs would not do any good. BJP emerged as a trademark for creating unrest in the society,” Rama Rao said.

Taking a dig at the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Minister described the former as a man with a destructive mind. “A leader will become a true leader if he practices religious harmony. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was an embodiment of religious tolerance as he honours all religions while practicing his own religion. He performed many ‘yagams’ for the good of society and reconstructed the Yadadri temple on a grand scale,” Rama Rao said.

Refuting union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claims over releasing huge funds to Telangana, the IT Minister stated that during the last eight years, the State contributed Rs 3.65 lakh crore but in return, it received only Rs 1.68 lakh crore as per Constitutional provisions.

“Funds worth around Rs 2 lakh crore collected from Telangana were spent on development projects in other States. Telangana is proud of being part of the nation’s building,” Rama Rao said adding despite the Centre’s adverse act of demonetisation and the Covid crisis, economy in Telangana flourished.

Hitting at the Congress leadership’s ‘one chance’ appeal, the IT Minister said people in India have elected Congress governments many times. However, it failed to address basic issues, he said. Rama Rao sought to know why the Congress leaders in Telangana failed to question injustice meted out to the State by the Centre in the issues like the merger of seven mandals in Kothagudem district with AP, and failure to set up Bayyaram Steel Factory among others.