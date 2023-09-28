| Bjp Is Shying Away From Polls In Jammu And Kashmir Omar Abdullah

BJP is shying away from polls in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah alleged on Thursday that the BJP was shying away from polls in the state for fear of being punished by voters

By IANS Published Date - 03:45 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

File Photo

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and vice president of the National Conference (NC) party, Omar Abdullah alleged on Thursday that the BJP was shying away from polls in the state for fear of being punished by voters.

Speaking to media persons about the possible postponement of Panchayat and urban bodies elections in J&K, Omar told reporters that the BJP was in no mood to conduct these polls in the state because they know that people will punish them through votes.

A similar statement was made yesterday by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti.

The criticism against the BJP by the NC and the PDP was evoked after media reports indicated that the security forces had conveyed to the Centre that Pakistan’s ISI was planning to carry out target killings of political activists during the Panchayat and urban body polls.

The recent attacks on the security forces in Kulgam, Kokernag and Srinagar City are believed to have prompted a rethinking on these polls otherwise scheduled to be held in November-December this year.