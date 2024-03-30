CM directs officials to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply

In the wake of the increasing power demand, the Chief Minister wanted officials of the energy department to make arrangements to meet the required demand during the season.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 March 2024, 10:21 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to take adequate measures for ensuring uninterrupted power and regular drinking water supply during summer in the State.

Officials should be on high alert to avoid any power cut complaints in the entire State, he said. Officials have been asked to address the power outage problems, if any, immediately.

He advised the officials to prepare an action plan to supply electricity as per the summer requirements. Reminding that the State had a new record this year in supply of electricity compared to last year, the Chief Minister appreciated the Discoms for supplying required electricity without power cuts this month.

Compared to last year, the electricity supply has increased significantly in tune with the demand. The average power load is 9,712 MW in the State.

The Peak demand of 14,000 megawatt to 15000 megawatt has been reported for the last two weeks. The officials estimate that the power demand will remain the same till April second week this year.

An average of 239.19 million units (MU) of power was being supplied per day from January to March last year. In the first three months from January to March 2024, the Energy department supplied an average of 251.59 million units of electricity every day.

The State set the record supply of 297.89 million units of power on a single day on March 14 last year.

This year, Telangana surpassed the previous record by supplying 308.54 million units of power on the same day of March 14. The Chief Minister instructed the District Collectors to prepare an action plan, especially village-wise in advance to prevent people from facing drinking water crisis in the summer.

He asked the officials to supply sufficient drinking water and ensure standing crops do not get dried up. Officials should initiate action on a war footing basis to avoid drinking water crisis and utilize local water resources like borewells and wells for drinking water needs in April, May and June months.

A senior officer at the district level will be appointed as a Special Officer to oversee the measures being adopted to address drinking water issues.

State level senior officials should conduct field visits and monitor water supply arrangements regularly, he said.

Water tanks should be made available to overcome drinking water shortage in all municipalities and municipal corporations. “Water tankers booked by consumers should reach them within 12 hours. Sufficient tankers should be put in place for water supply” Revanth Reddy said.