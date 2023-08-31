BJP launches Sankhanaadam in AP

BJP president D. Purandeswari observed that social media played a vital role, triggering debate in the society.

Vijayawada: The state BJP has launched Sankhanaadam programme and as part of it a state-level workshop is being conducted for BJP social media and IT representatives here by the BJP social media incharge Puneet who arrived here from Delhi.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion here on Thursday, state BJP president D. Purandeswari observed that social media played a vital role, triggering debate in the society. There was need to prepare for the elections and the party would impart training on how to work in social media, she said. The Centre had implemented several welfare schemes after Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister, and the Sankhanaadam programme would create awareness on this, she stated.

Purandeswari also said that the BJP had launched a national level programme ‘My land, My Country’ as part of this, soil would be collected from September 1 to 15 from all the villages in the country while rice would be collected in urban areas. “In the second stage, the service programmes would be conducted till Gandhi Jayanti day. The soil would be taken to Delhi and with the soil from other states, Amrutavanam will be set up. We will inform the people in the second stage how to send the soil,” she said.

