People waiting for BJP rule in Telangana, claims Tarun Chugh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:33 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Nalgonda: BJP national general secretary and Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh on Thursday claimed that the people of Telangana were waiting to see the BJP in power in the State.

Speaking to the media after a party meeting here, Chugh alleged that the Congress had turned into the B-team of the BRS in Telangana. Both the BRS and Congress are would sit in the opposition in Telangana, he claimed.

BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said the BRS was spreading propaganda that the BJP and Congress were working with internal understanding and claimed that the BJP would ensure corruption free governance if it came to power in Telangana.

