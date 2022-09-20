BJP leader arrested for cheating MBBS aspirant in Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:31 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

(Representational Image) The Hyderabad Detective Department on Tuesday arrested a realtor on charges of cheating a man of Rs.48.53 lakh

Hyderabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Kothapalli Satish Kumar, was on Tuesday arrested by the Hyderabad Detective Department on charges of cheating a man of Rs.48.53 lakh on the pretext of arranging a seat in a medical college for his daughter.

According to the police, Satish Kumar, a resident of Kamalanagar in Boduppal, collected Rs.48.53 lakh from one person assuring to arrange an MBBS seat in a medical college in Bachupally. However, he did not do so and when the student’s family asked him to return their money, Satish forged an allotment order and gave it to them. The cheating, police said, did not stop there. He also gave them two cheques, which bounced.

Following a complaint from the victim, a case was booked and Satish Kumar was arrested. Satish Kumar, who was earlier with the BSP, had even contested the Assembly elections from Jangaon in 2018 but lost. He later switched sides to the BJP and has been with the party ever since.