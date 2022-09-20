Hyderabad: Four arrested for murder of auto driver

Published Date - 08:12 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: The Balapur police arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver on Sunday night.

The arrested persons were Syed Ameer (27), Mahboob Khan (22), Mohd Zameer (25) and Shaik Sohail (22), all residents of Wadi-e-Saleheen Shaheennagar.

According to the police, the four had killed the victim Salman Khan following an argument earlier in the day over stealing of goats.

Ameer had met Salman Khan and asked about a few goats belonging to his relative Farzana Begum that were stolen some days ago.

“Khan took objection to him being asked about the goats and threatened Ameer and his friends. Fearing that he might kill them on getting an opportunity, Ameer, Mahboob, Zameer and Sohail, on pretext of sorting out the issue, took him in a car on Sunday night and stabbed him to death using a knife,” Balapur Inspector B Bhaskar said.

Khan’s body was found in a car parked at Green City Shaheennagar late on Sunday night.