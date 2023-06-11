BJP leader Prakash Javadekar enters Vemulawada temple sanctum wearing footwear

Prakash Javadekar did not remove his footwear and entered the temple and even reached the main sanctum along with party leaders

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:10 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar waded into a controversy after he entered the sanctum sanctorum of the famous Vemulawada Raja Rajeswara temple wearing his footwear. He removed his footwear only after the temple priest asked him to do so.

Javadekar was in Karimnagar as part of the party’s public outreach programme ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ on Sunday and visited the temple along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and other local leaders. However, he did not remove his footwear and entered the temple and even reached the main sanctum along with party leaders. It was only after the priest pointed out the footwear that Javadekar removed his footwear.

A video of Javadekar being asked by the temple priest to remove his footwear went viral in the social media. The video also shows Bandi Sanjay trying to prevent the media from recording the incident.

Netizens are expressing anger over the senior BJP leader entering the temple sanctum without removing footwear. A netizen with twitter handle @Esqueleto002 tweeted,”When visiting places of worship, shoes should be left outside. Those who do not have common sense are the defenders of Hindu dharma.”

Another netizen Mallanna MA tweeted,” This shows that BJP’s attitude is merely religious fanaticism, not any real Hindutva.”

BJP National Leader Prakash Javadekar asked by priest to remove his footwear near Sanctum…

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay stop media from recording… Footwear near Sanctum 🙄

BJP🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yMq61oc0YW — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) June 11, 2023

Also Read Telangana BJP goes into denial mode as Bandi’s chair shakes