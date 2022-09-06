BJP leader Rajgopal Reddy terms protesting Congress workers as ‘barking dogs’

(File Photo) BJP leader and former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Tuesday termed the Congress workers as 'barking dogs'

Nalgonda: BJP leader and former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Tuesday termed the Congress workers as ‘barking dogs’ and said he would not care them. He faced tough time to enter into Thungapdu village of Nampally mandal in the district as the Congress members surrounded his vehicle. In return, he terms them ‘barking dogs’.

When Rajagopal Reddy arrived at the village to attend a meeting planned for inducting a few village level Congress leaders into the BJP, the Congress activists opposed his entry into the village and stopped his vehicle at the entry point of Thungapadu.

Enraged Congress activists also dared Rajgopal Reddy to get down from the vehicle, if he has guts. High tension prevailed as heated argument ensued between the Congress and BJP members.

After the police swung into action and controlled the two varying groups, Rajagopal Reddy managed to enter the village and attended the meeting. The Congress members also disrupted the speech of Rajgopal Reddy by raising slogans against him. Rajagopal, lost his cool and said he would not care ‘barking dogs’.

As temperatures ran high due his remark, Rajgopal Reddy winded up his speech and left the village.