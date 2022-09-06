Monsoon session of Telangana Assembly begins with tributes to former MLA’s

Hyderabad: The monsoon session of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly was adjourned on the first day on Tuesday, and will meet again on September 12. The current session will be held for two more days on September 12 and 13, as per a decision taken by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly.

Soon after the session began on the first day, the Assembly condoled the demise of former MLAs Mallu Swarajyam of Thungathurthy constituency and Paripati Janardhan Reddy of Kamalapur constituency.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy recalled the services of Swarajyam, who is known for her role in Telangana peasants armed struggle against the rule of the Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad state between 1945 to 1948. He also remembered the services of Janardhan Reddy for the leprosy patients and participation in the socialist movement.

The members of the House observed two-minute silence and paid respects to the former MLAs. Later, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy adjourned the Assembly to 10 am on September 12.

The Monsoon session is being held in continuation of the previous legislative session and is being convened in view of the mandatory six-month deadline between the two sessions that is going to expire

on September 14. The budget session of the legislature concluded on March 15.

During the BAC meeting chaired by the Speaker at his chambers, the floor leaders of all the political parties discussed on various issues. AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and Congress floor leader Bhatti Vikramarka demanded for holding the session for more days to discuss people’s issues including the Centre’s discrimination, implementation of the State government schemes, Hyderabad development, and minorities issues among others.

However, Ministers T Harish Rao and V Prashanth Reddy assured that though the working days were being limited to two days, productive discussions were being held by ensuring long working hours and completing all business as per norms. They informed that the working days were being restricted due to the Ganesh immersion as well as the celebrations of the Telangana National Integration Day.

They also assured to consider the possibility of holding the winter session for more days to complete the business. Besides discussions on various issues, the State government will also introduce multiple bills and resolutions during the session.