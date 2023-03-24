BJP leaders politicising farmer’s issues: BRS leaders

BRS MLC Madhusudhan said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao toured four districts on Thursday to reassure farmers cutting across political affiliations

Khammam: BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudan and ZP chairman L Kamal Raju accused BJP leaders of politicising farmer’s issues.

They condemned the comments of BJP leaders who described the announcement of compensation of Rs 10, 000 to rain-hit farmers as an act of eye-wash. Everyone in the country knows how pathetic the state of farmers in BJP ruled States was, they noted.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Madhusudhan said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao toured four districts on Thursday to reassure farmers cutting across political affiliations and the farmers said that no Chief Minister in the past visited their fields.

The Central government has not given a single rupee to alleviate the woes of the farmers affected by natural calamities in the past. But BJP leaders were making senseless comments. The BRS government does not need BJP leaders’ conduct certificates, the MLC noted.

When the farmers were troubled by rains Madhira MLA Bhatti Vikramarka was roaming somewhere in Adilabad. Instead of that the MLA should have stood by the farmers who were facing problems, he suggested.

Kamal Raju, expressing his gratitude to the Chief Minister on behalf of the farmers of the district for announcing the financial assistance of Rs 10, 000 per acre, said that Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule was ‘Sri Ramaraksha’ for Telangana farmers.

The Chief Minister’s visit to rain-hit districts in a single day and assuring the farmers support proves his concern towards the farming community. But the BJP government at the Centre conspired to allow private corporate companies to loot the farmers, he alleged.

It was a great decision to offer financial assistance to tenant farmers, he added. District Rythu Bandhu Samithi convener Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao, BRS youth wing president Chintanippu Krishna Chaitanya and others were present.