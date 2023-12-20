BJP Legislative Party leader selection after Parliament session

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: The selection of BJP Legislative Party leader is likely to take place after the winter session of the Parliament.

Sources in the party said the BJP leadership would start the exercise of selecting the BJPLP leader after the Parliament session, which is likely to end on Friday. BJP National President JP Nadda was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Saturday and was likely to discuss the BJPLP leader issue with the State leaders.

Sources said Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and Kamareddy MLA Katipalli Venkata Ramana Reddy were in the LP leadership race. Though Raja Singh has become MLA for the third consecutive term, his poor command over Telugu language and various issues and subjects has become a hurdle for becoming the legislative party leader. On the other hand, Venkata Ramana Reddy has vast experience in public life and command over public issues related to the State.

In fact, a large number of BJP leaders and senior functionaries are learned to be supporting Venkata Ramana’s candidature.