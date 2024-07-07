| Mancherial Power Dept Official Suspended For Dereliction Of Duties Accepting Bribes

Mancherial: Power Dept official suspended for dereliction of duties, accepting bribes

Assistant Engineer Mallaiah allegedly took Rs 15,000 from a farmer to address a problem related to installing a new power transformer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 12:05 PM

Mancherial: The Northern Power Distribution Company Limited’s (NPDCL) Nennal Assistant Engineer Mittapalli Mallaiah was suspended for dereliction of duties and accepting bribes from farmers. An order to this effect was issued on Saturday.

The Assistant Engineer, Mallaiah, was placed under suspension for showing negligence in discharging duties and demanding bribes from farmers to render his services.

He drew flak for collecting Rs 15,000 from a farmer to address a problem related to installing a new power transformer. Farmers lodged a complaint against him a few weeks ago.

Following widespread criticism against the engineer, officials conducted an inquiry and submitted a report prompting higher authorities to take action against Mallaiah.