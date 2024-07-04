Revanth wants five villages back from Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy maintained that the five villages under Bhadrachalam division should be merged with Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 08:50 PM

Hyderabad: A day ahead of the proposed meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss bifurcation issues, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy maintained that the five villages under Bhadrachalam division should be merged with Telangana.

The merger issue would be raised during the meeting proposed to be held on Saturday, he told media persons in New Delhi on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also wanted the villages to be merged with the State.

Also Read Chandrababu Naidu writes to Revanth Reddy, asks to meet in Hyderabad on July 6

The Chief Minister reiterated that politics would be confined to elections and cutting across party lines efforts would be made for development of Telangana. As part of ensuring continuity of cordial relations between the State and union governments, representations were submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers, he said.

“The union government responded positively to our pleas. Similarly, it should also address the long-pending bifurcation issues,” Revanth Reddy said.

Asserting that Congress would be in power in the State till 2029, the Chief Minister reminded that in people in Telangana bless a government for two terms. On the contrary, governments change for every term in Andhra Pradesh, he opined.

The Congress government was taking up the River Musi Development Front and Regional Ring Road projects prestigiously. These two projects would be major achievements during our tenure, he stressed later during a chit chat with the media persons.

Ruling out differences among Telangana Congress leaders over cabinet expansion and appointment of new Pradesh Congress Committee president, the Chief Minister said the ball was in AICC’s court. “You have to check with AICC over the delay in formal announcement,” Revanth Reddy replied.

With BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao joining the Congress, the State government would be appointing him as Special Advisor. The vacant Rajya Sabha would be allotted to another leader, he added.