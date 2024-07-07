TGPSC declares Group-I preliminary exam results; 31,382 selected for Mains

7 July 2024

Group 1 Exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Sunday announced the Group-I preliminary test results and selected 31,382 candidates for the Main examination. Results have been hosted on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

Despite demands from the aspirants for a 1:100 selection ratio for Group-I Main exam, the TGPSC went ahead with a 1:50 ratio. “The number of candidates to be admitted to the written Main exam (conventional type) would be Fifty (50) times to the total number of vacancies available in each Multi-Zone,” the TGPSC said in the result notification published on its website.

The selection was done on the basis of the preliminary test held on June 9.

“Candidates have been provisionally admitted for the Main Examination as per the criteria mentioned in G.O Ms No.29 of the General Administration department and as notified in the recruitment notification,” the Commission said.

In case of any shortfall in respect of candidates in reserved categories, action as per rules will be taken to include such number of candidates from the merit list beyond 1:50 ratio as required to meet the shortfall in the respective categories, it said.

The Group-l Main exam will be held from October 21 to 27 and candidates can download their hall tickets one week before the exams. Cut-off marks of the preliminary test will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the entire process of the Group-l Services is over i.e., after the declaration of final result.