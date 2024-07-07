Hyderabad becomes first city to treat 100% sewage; KTR recalls BRS regime’s efforts

Says initiative launched by previous KCR government, with an outlay of Rs 3,866 crore, has come to fruition

7 July 2024

File Photo

Hyderabad: Highlighting the successful approach of the BRS regime to treatment of drain waters, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that Hyderabad, with nearly 2,000 MLD capacity, has emerged as the first Indian city to treat 100 per cent of its sewage.

The initiative launched by the K Chandrashekhar Rao government, with an outlay of Rs 3,866 crore, has come to fruition, he added.

“Happy and proud to share that that our planning and effort are paying off,” he said, adding that this was planned as the first step towards the Musi river rejuvenation and subsequent beautification for which global design tenders were called.

