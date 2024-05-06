BJP lodges police complaint against Revanth Reddy in Kothagudem

The complaint made by BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy was submitted to Kothagudem DSP Abdul Raheman by the party district president Ranga Kiran here on Monday.

Kothagudem: The Bharatiya Janata Party state unit has lodged a complaint against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with the Kothagudem One-Town police accusing him of making provocative statements and baseless allegations in his election speech at Kothagudem on May 4.

The complaint made by BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy was submitted to Kothagudem DSP Abdul Raheman by the party district president Ranga Kiran here on Monday. The party wanted action against the Chief Minister under IPC Sections 120A, 124A, 153, 153A, 153B, 171C, 171G, 499, 505, 511 and read with Section 125 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951.

“Revanth Reddy along with Telangana Congress leaders has conspired to develop a fake and dubious narrative that BJP government would abolish the reservations as soon as it forms government at the Centre,” Premender Reddy said.

The Chief Minister’s actions also amount to promoting feelings of enmity, hatred, ill-will between different groups on the basis of caste, namely SC, ST and BC and their reservations. Appropriate action should be taken against Revanth Reddy in the interest of justice and of free and fair elections, he added.