BJP MLA wants Adilabad to be merged with Maharashtra

BJP Sirpur MLA P Harish Babu said if the State government could not take up development of Adilabad, the district should be allowed to merge with Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 July 2024, 05:17 PM

File photo of Palvai Harish Babu

Hyderabad: Expressing displeasure over the way the State government was treating erstwhile Adilabad district, BJP Sirpur MLA P Harish Babu said if the State government could not take up development of the district, it should be allowed to merge with Maharashtra.

Taking part in the discussion on demands for grants in the State assembly on Tuesday, Harish Babu alleged that successive governments were neglecting Adilabad district and that people of the district were not being provided basic facilities. All the governments were concentrating on South Telangana and the development of the North Telangana districts was not being given priority, he alleged, adding that Adilabad district was very backward and that the government should focus on the district so that development could take place.

“If we knew that after the formation of Telangana that Adilabad would be neglected, we would have never joined the separate Statehood agitation. If the government is not in a position to take up development works in the district, allow us to merge our district with Maharashtra. There is a sizable population of Marathi speaking people in Adilabad, who would not mind merging the district with Maharashtra. On the Maharashtra side, the tribal areas are fully developed. Their tribal hamlets have good roads and other facilities. Whereas in Adilabad district there is no development,” he said.