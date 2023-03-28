BJP MP Arvind demands central agency probe into TSPSC question paper leak

SIT is more interested in issuing notices to opposition party leaders than interrogating the real culprits, said Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Accusing the SIT probing the TSPSC question paper leakage issue of not doing its work properly, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind of the BJP on Tuesday demanded a probe by central investigative agencies into the issue.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Arvind said the probe being conducted by the SIT was not satisfactory. “What kind of probe is the SIT doing? The TSPSC chairman and secretary are responsible for the leakage. But so far, they have not been interrogated. SIT is more interested in issuing notices to opposition party leaders than interrogating the real culprits,” he alleged.

The BJP MP said he had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha under the Matter of Public Importance and was tabled in the House on Monday. He said he had urged the President to invoke Article 317 and remove the TSPSC chairman and members from their posts.