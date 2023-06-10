BJP never resorted to vote bank politics: JP Nadda

09:05 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Srikalahasti: BJP national president JP Nadda has said that BJP never resorted to vote bank politics and its policy is only nation-wide development.

Addressing a public meeting here on Saturday, he said that the nation had developed a lot during the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “Development is BJP’s agenda and we have created basic infrastructural facilities in all villages across the country, with special focus on backward classes development,” he said.

