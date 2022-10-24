BJP poaches one, loses four key BC leaders to TRS (BRS)

07:22 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Less than 10 days from the Munugode by-poll, the BJP is finding itself in an embarrassing situation as it continues to lose its senior leaders to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi). After Telangana State Legislative Council former chairman K Swamy Goud, former MLA B Bikshamaiah Goud and Dasoju Sravan, former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Anand Bhaskar has joined the TRS (BRS).

Anand Bhaskar, who met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, has expressed his keenness to join TRS (BRS). The Chief Minister too welcomed him into the party fold. Anand Bhaskar who served as a Congress member of Rajya Sabha between 2012 and 2018, is a prominent leader from the Padmashali community and a senior journalist as well.

Political analysts point out that after the BJP poached one leader from the TRS (BRS), it suffered a major jolt when four of its key leaders from the backward classes community quit the BJP and joined the TRS.

Senior TRS leader and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud had defected to the BJP recently. For three of the four leaders who joined the TRS after Goud’s desertion, it was a home coming as they were earlier associated with TRS.