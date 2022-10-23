Former MP Rapolu Anand Bhaskar quits BJP, to join TRS (BRS)

BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar is all set to join the TRS (BRS) on Monday.

Hyderabad: BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar is all set to join the TRS (BRS) on Monday. He called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday, in this regard.

Anand Bhaskar who is also a prominent leader from Padmashali community and senior journalist, stated that the Chief Minister took numerous measures for the development of the handloom sector and also welfare of the weavers in the State. He had also expressed his displeasure over the imposition of GST on the handlooms and textiles by the BJP government at the Centre, terming it as an attempt to weaken the sector.

Hailing from a weaver’s family, the former MP told Chandrashekhar Rao that he could not bear the BJP’s anti-people policies to benefit the corporate sector and was resigning to the BJP. He expressed his interest to join the TRS (BRS) formally on Monday.

Ananda Bhaskar also hailed the welfare and development programmes implemented in the State. He hoped that KCR would play a key role in national politics through the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi.