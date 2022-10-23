Munugode By-poll: Young women voters pledge to vote for TRS

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Nalgonda: More than 50 young women voters, who were going cast their vote in the elections for the first time, on Sunday voluntarily pledged at Sansthan Narayanpur in Munugode assembly constituency to vote for TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

The young voters said they took the decision to support Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had accorded top priority for their welfare and safety by taking up initiatives like Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits, residential schools for girls and SHE teams initiative. The welfare schemes of the TRS government had changed the attitude of the society towards girls, they said.

The group also BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who visited Sansthan Narayanpur and told him that they were students of residential colleges of the State government. They narrated to the Minister how the welfare schemes benefited their families.

One of the young voters, Boini Srujana, said her family had got benefits of multiple welfare schemes including Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and Aasara pensions as well. She also got the opportunity to pursue higher education in a government residential degree college.

Another young voter Mandala Mounika said parents were now not considering daughters as a burden due to schemes of the State government meant for the girl child. Appreciating the first time voters for their decision, Gangula Kamalakar said youth should know about the welfare schemes of the State government and take part in their implementation by explaining them to the people in their villages. It would help the people to get benefit from the welfare schemes.