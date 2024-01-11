Congress, BJP councilors unite to pass no-confidence motion against BRS council in Mancherial

The meeting was chaired by Mancherial Revenue Divisional Officer and presiding officer B Ramulu.

Mancherial: Twenty seven councilors, including 26 of the Congress and one from the BJP, out of the total 36 councilors in Mancherial municipal council got a no-confidence motion passed against the existing council of Mancherial municipality led by chairman P Rajaiah and vice-chairman G Mukesh Goud of the BRS here on Thursday.

Nine councilors of the BRS stayed away from the voting. The other councilors arrived directly at the municipal office from a resort in Hyderabad and participated in the voting. They later went to the residence of local MLA K Premsagar Rao.

Ramulu said that a report would be submitted to the Collector incorporating minutes of the meeting. The date to elect the new chairperson and vice-chairperson would be notified in a week. Municipal commissioner Maruthi Prasad and other officials were present.