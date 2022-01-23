BJP provoking people towards violence: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Describing Congress as a secular party, Sangareddy MLA and TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy charged that the BJP was an expert in triggering communal politics, besides provoking people towards violence.

In an informal chit chat with media persons here on Sunday, the TPCC working president said while construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was important, depositing Rs 15 lakh into the bank accounts of SC, STs and Minorities was also equally important. “Much was said about getting the black money back into the country, why is BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay not speaking on the issue. Is BJP really staging a war against public issues,” asked Jagga Reddy.

In the present context of politics, the BJP party seems to be conspiring against the socially and economically backward people with Hinduism as its agenda, he alleged. “Though the Congress party is not in power in many States, it always fought for the welfare of SC, STs and Minorities. BJP has failed to coordinate and work for the welfare of all castes,” said Jagga Reddy. State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay makes provocative speeches whenever he visits Bhagyalaxmi temple in old city and engages in communal politics, he said.

There was no record of Bandi Sanjay or BJP senior leader and Home Minister Amit Shah visiting a Dalit, BC or a minority family and extend support, he added.

