BJP questions Telangana Govt’s inaction against IAS officers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 05:32 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP state secretary M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday asked why the Congress government was not taking action against senior IAS officers who were facing allegations of involvement in irregularities during the previous regime.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Raghunandan Rao said though serious allegations were levelled against multiple officers, the Congress government had so far not taken any action against them.

Coming down heavily on Congress leaders, the BJP leader said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other senior Congress leaders made a lot of noises against these IAS officers when they were in opposition and now when time had come to take action against them, they were maintaining silence.