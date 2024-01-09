Congress, BRS working in tandem: Raghunandan Rao

"Rahul Gandhi and BRS MPs moving closely in the Parliament is proof that both the parties are working in coordination," he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 04:54 PM

Hyderabad: Accusing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of inclining towards the Congress, former MLA M Raghunandan Rao alleged that both the parties targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of Supreme Court’s judgement on the Bilkis Bano case, was an indication that both were working in tandem.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Raghunandan Rao said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha tweeting one after another on the SC judgement targeting Modi and Gujarat government was an indication that both the parties were working in a planned manner. “Rahul Gandhi and BRS MPs moving closely in the Parliament is proof that both the parties are working in coordination,” he said.

Stating that Rahul, Rama Rao and Kavitha never tweeted in support of the SC judgement on Ram Janmabhoomi and its decision not to stop the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), were now tweeting on the Bilkis Bano case to target Modi.

“This is nothing but double standard and minority appeasement politics. In both the cases SC has given judgement, but the Congress and BRS chose to react on only the Bilkis Bano case to appease the Muslim population,” he alleged.

He wanted Rahul Gandhi and KTR to make their party’s stand clear on attending Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled to be held on January 22.