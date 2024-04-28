| Left Decides To Go Against Revanth Reddy In Bhongir

Left decides to go against Revanth Reddy in Bhongir

On Saturday, the Chief Minister had held a meeting with the CPI(M) State unit leaders, including State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, Veeraiah, Julakanti Ranga Reddy and others, at his residence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 08:30 PM



Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s efforts to convince the CPI (M) in extending support to the Congress in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency have apparently failed with the Left party deciding to contest on its own from the Bhongir seat.

However, the CPI (M) announced that it would extend support to the Congress in remaining 16 other Lok Sabha seats in the State. CPI(M) candidate Mohammed Jahangir filed his nomination from Bhongir constituency.

He was accompanied by party senior leaders, including Politburo member BV Raghavulu and others for the nomination.

Apart from seeking support in Bhongir and other Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress party had put forth a few other political proposals before the Left leaders. After the meeting, the Chief Minister had said that a consensus would be arrived by Sunday.

However, things took a different turn with the CPI(M) deciding to contest from Bhongir after conducting a meeting here on Sunday.

During the meeting, it was decided that CPM candidate Mohammed Jahangir would be backed by the party. In the 16 other seats, the party would be extending its support to the Congress as part of the INDIA alliance, said CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram in a statement.

“The CPI(M) will support Congress candidates in the 16 seats in Telangana and put in all efforts to defeat the BJP,” Veerabhadram said.