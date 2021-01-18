BJP stands for ‘Bakwaas Jyada Party’, says TRS MLA

TRS legislators warn saffron party leaders to mind their language while making remarks against CM

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the State BJP unit, TRS legislators warned the saffron party leaders on Monday to mind their language while making remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. They said the BJP leaders were deliberately criticising the TRS government and making false allegations against the TRS President.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) chairman and MLA A Jeevan Reddy criticised that people were fed up with the BJP’s false promises. “BJP stands for Bakwaas Jyada Party. Its leaders lack discipline,” he said. Taking a dig at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for equalling Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao with US President Donald Trump, he questioned as to why Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised ‘Namasthe Trump’ programme on a large scale.

Taking serious objections to BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh for likening Punjab farmers with urban naxals, Government Whip T Bhanuprasad said the former lacked political experience and stature to comment on Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s governance. While the Telangana government completed different mega projects in three years, he stated that corruption was ruling roost in the BJP-ruled Karnataka and gang rapes had become a routine affair in Uttar Pradesh.

MLC M Sreenivas Reddy slammed the BJP leaders over their failure to get the Central funds for execution of different projects in the State. He said the BJP’s communal politics will not last long in Telangana.

In a seperate press conference, MLA Gyadari Kishore pointed out that about 172 MPs from BJP including 26 Cabinet Ministers were facing police cases. He said Pragathi Bhavan was a symbol of progress. While the BJP failed in getting black money stashed abroad, he accused that the Modi government had allowed the corporate criminals to escape from the country.

MLA S Saidi Reddy stated that the BJP leaders had made it their agenda to criticise the TRS government at every juncture and were turning a blind eye to the development and welfare programmes in the State. MLC Shambipur Raju also spoke.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .