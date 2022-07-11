BJP State president observes silent protest in Karimnagar

Published Date - 06:53 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Karimnagar: On the occasion of his birthday, BJP state president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar observed ‘silent protest’ in protest against Dharani portal and government’s negligence in solving Podu lands issue here on Monday. Surprisingly, a ‘maharaja chair’ was also arranged at diksha site ostensibly for the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, since the latter frequently promises to solve podu lands problem by sitting in a chair.

Speaking to reporters after concluding diksha, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the state government was harassing the farmers by introducing Dharani portal. Lands of scores of farmers were disappearing in the portal with the removal of the occupation column. All the revenue offices in the state were filled with the applications of Dharani related problems.

Even TRS leaders were also admitting that there were problems in Dharani portal. So, anybody could understand the situation of common farmers. In order to benefit his family members, Chandrashekhar Rao was introduced Dharani, he informed and added that crores worth lands were transferred in the name of the Chief Minister’s relatives. Chandrashekhar Rao was continuing the portal to shield himself, BJP leader charged.

Talking about podu lands, Sanjay Kumar said it has become a routine practice for the Chief Minister to make an announcement for solving podu lands issue at the time of elections and forget it after polls. State government was allowing the farmers to take up cultivation in podu lands at the beginning of the sowing season. However, the crop was being destroyed at the time of yielding by deploying police and forest officials. It was not proper on the part of the government, he alleged.

Asking the government to solve Dharani and podu lands problems, he demanded the government to lift cases registered on farmers and issue pattas to podu lands.