BJP to come to power at the Centre: BL Verma

Addressing a public meeting after flagging off BJP's Vijay Sanklap Yatra at Tandur on Tuesday, Verma said the people of the country want the BJP government at the Centre to continue the ongoing development works in the country.

Published Date - 20 February 2024

Hyderabad: Expressing confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would retain power at the Centre for the third consecutive term, union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region BL Verma said the entire nation was in favour of BJP occupying power at the Centre.

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay criticised the Congress government for not implementing Six Guarantees even after three month of coming to power. “Let the Congress tell people of the State when it is going to implement the guarantees,”he said.

Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said Prime Minister Modi was being eulogized by all the nations across the world for his foresight and exemplary work. “Countries across the world are battling with an economic crisis, whereas India is economically becoming stronger due to the initiatives undertaken by PM Modi,”he said.