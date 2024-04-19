BJP to release charge sheets against Cong, BRS

The BJP has reportedly decided to release 'Chargesheets' against the two parties and prepare a special Telangana centric manifesto after nominations on April 25 as part of the outreach programme of the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 04:43 PM

Hyderabad: Amidst reports that the BJP may not be able to touch the double figure in the Lok Sabha polls in the State, the BJP State unit has decided to undertake an “intense” and “aggressive” campaign against the ruling Congress and the principal opposition party BRS in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources in the party say the charge sheets would highlight the failures of the BRS government during its 10-year rule and the failure to keep its key promises. Similarly, the charge sheets would also expose Congress failure to implement the promises made during the assembly polls.

The special manifesto will explain to the people about the advantage of sending more BJP MPs to the Parliament and how it would help the State in getting funds and schemes from the Centre, sources said, adding that it will also highlight the various projects, schemes and programmes that were sanctioned to Telangana during the ten year rule of the BJP-led government at the Centre and how the third term of the NDA government at the Centre would help in bringing huge funds to the State and create employment opportunities.

Sources say the BJP State leadership has asked its cadres to highlight the failures of the two parties. The chargesheets would highlight how the BRS and the Congress have failed the people of the State and how farmers are facing hardship due to the inefficiency of the Congress government.

The charge sheets would include the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project, power projects and Dharani portal, failure of Congress government in implementing six guarantees, Rs. 2 lakh farm loan waiver and Rs. 15,000 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and Rs. 12,000 per month to farm labourers.

The State leadership has asked the party cadres to tell the people how voting for the Congress and the BRS would be a loss to the State and how supporting the BJP would benefit them, the sources said.