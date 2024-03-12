New airline Fly91 enters Hyderabad market, announces inaugural flights

The airline's inaugural flights are scheduled to take off on March 18.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 12:28 PM

Hyderabad: Fly91, a new airline, is gearing up to commence operations this month with a focus on regional connectivity. The airline will kickstart its services with two ATR-72 aircraft, well-suited for short-haul routes.

Under the government’s regional connectivity scheme, Fly91 has secured rights to operate flights from Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded, and Agatti Lakshadweep to Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, and Pune. The airline’s inaugural flights are scheduled to take off on March 18.

The initial flight routes include North Goa Manohar Parrikar International Airport to Hyderabad, Sindhudurg, and back, operating twice weekly on Tuesdays and Sundays. Additionally, the airline will fly from Goa to Bengaluru, Sindhudurg, and back thrice weekly on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Flights to and fro from Agatti and Jalgaon are expected to commence soon. Currently equipped with two ATR-72 aircraft, Fly91 aims to bolster its fleet with four more by September. Over the next five years, the airline plans to steadily increase its turboprop fleet by adding six aircraft annually.