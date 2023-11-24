| Bjp Top Leadership To Descend On Telangana For Final Leg Of Campaigning

BJP top leadership to descend on Telangana for final leg of campaigning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, union Ministers and party senior leaders including Chief Ministers of party-ruled States and other key leaders will arrive in the State for electioneering from Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: The BJP top leadership is making a beeline for campaigning in support of the party candidates in the State.

Prime Minister Modi will hold electioneering for three days in Telangana from Saturday onwards. He will participate in rallies in Maheshwaram and Kamareddy on November 25 and in Toopran and Nirmal the following day. On November 27, he will address rallies in Mahbubabad and Karimnagar and take part in a roadshow in Hyderabad.

Amit Shah,who has addressed several rallies in different constituencies in the State in the last few days, will participate in the campaigning on November 26 and 28.

The BJP will also be roping in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and several union ministers for the final leg of campaigning.