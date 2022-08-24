BJP trying to create religious differences for political gain: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is handing over the certificates to 2-BHK house beneficiaries near Medak town on Wednesday.

Medak: In one of the biggest double bedroom house colonies built by the Telangana government, Finance Minister T Harish Rao handed over 575 2-BHK houses to beneficiaries at Pilli Kotala near Medak town on Wednesday. Out of the 1,016 built in the colony, the construction of as many as 575 houses has been completed so far. Following a transparent process, the district administration has selected the beneficiaries. The remaining beneficiaries will be given the houses shortly after completing the work.

Harish Rao along with Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy and others participated in the mass house warming ceremony. A festive atmosphere enveloped the colony as the beneficiaries invited their relatives and friends for the housewarming ceremony. Rao has handed over the registration certificates to the beneficiaries. The government has spent over Rs 153 crore on the double bedroom colony.

Addressing the gathering, Rao said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to create differences between the people on the base of caste and religion. However, Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is well aware that caste and religion will not feed the poor. Accusing the BJP of creating differences between the Muslims and Hindus in Telangana, the Minister said that the people of the State will not believe in such parties. While the BJP-led union government waived off 10 lakh crores of loans to corporates since 2014, he said that the Chief Minister of Telangana was working hard to raise the State’s income to share the same with the poor through different welfare schemes. Exposing the BJP’s stand on welfare schemes, Rao said that the people of Telangana will kick such parties out of the State because they were attempting to remove the welfare schemes.

Assuring to provide all the facilities at the Pilla Kotala 2-BHK Colony, Rao said the State government will soon start granting Rs 3 lakhs to help the poor families build houses on their own lands. He said that no BJP or Congress-ruled government in any part of the country has built 2-BHK houses for the poor in the history of independent India. Collector S Harish, Additional Collectors Prathima Singh, B Ramesh, and others were present.