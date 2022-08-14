BJP will be confined to third place in Munugode by-elections: Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Stating that TRS would capture Munugode assembly constituency in the upcoming by-elections, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday predicted that BJP candidate would be confined to the third position in the bypolls.

Speaking after inaugurating renovated clock tower centre and basthi dawakhana in Nalgonda, Jagadish Reddy said that Rajgopal Reddy was planning to win the by-elections with money power, but it would not work out.

He called up on the left parties to join hands with the TRS in the by-elections to defeat the BJP, which was spreading communalism posing a threat to the secular fabric of the country. He pointed out that CPI and CPI (M) have already announced to work for defeat of BJP candidate in the by-elections. The BJP candidate would confine to third place in the by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency, he added.

He opined that results of Munugode by-elections would give a strong signal to the politics not only in the state, but also at national level. Narendra Modi government should keep in mind the TRS leaders would not fear to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which have been misusing to mount pressure on the leaders of opposition parties, he made it clear.

Coming down heavily on Komatireddy brothers, he pointed out that Komatireddy brothers were financially developed utilizing opportunities provided by the Congress party. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was backstabbed to get contracts from Narendra Modi government, he alleged. The by-elections would put an end to the political life of Komatireddy brothers, he added.