Tuesday, Jul 9, 2024
Home | News | Bjp Worker Killed As Speeding Lorry Rams Bike In Medak

Telangana: BJP worker killed as speeding lorry rams bike in Medak

The deceased was identified as Kaveri Jaipal Reddy, (46), a resident of Nagupally

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 9 July 2024, 10:11 AM
Telangana: BJP worker killed as speeding lorry rams bike in Medak
Representational Image

Medak: A BJP booth president died in a road accident on the Vadiyaram-Ramanthapur thanda road in Chegunta mandal of Medak on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Kaveri Jaipal Reddy, (46), a resident of Nagupally. The incident occurred when he was going to Vadiyaram on his two-wheeler when a speeding lorry rammed his bike. Reddy died on the spot.  A case was registered.

The body was shifted to the Area Hospital in Ramayampet for postmortem.

Related News

Latest News