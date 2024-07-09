Telangana: BJP worker killed as speeding lorry rams bike in Medak

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 10:11 AM

Representational Image

Medak: A BJP booth president died in a road accident on the Vadiyaram-Ramanthapur thanda road in Chegunta mandal of Medak on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Kaveri Jaipal Reddy, (46), a resident of Nagupally. The incident occurred when he was going to Vadiyaram on his two-wheeler when a speeding lorry rammed his bike. Reddy died on the spot. A case was registered.

The body was shifted to the Area Hospital in Ramayampet for postmortem.