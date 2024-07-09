Telangana: BJP worker killed as speeding lorry rams bike in Medak

The deceased was identified as Kaveri Jaipal Reddy, (46), a resident of Nagupally
Medak: A BJP booth president died in a road accident on the Vadiyaram-Ramanthapur thanda road in Chegunta mandal of Medak on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Kaveri Jaipal Reddy, (46), a resident of Nagupally. The incident occurred when he was going to Vadiyaram on his two-wheeler when a speeding lorry rammed his bike. Reddy died on the spot. A case was registered.
The body was shifted to the Area Hospital in Ramayampet for postmortem.